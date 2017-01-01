P-40 Warhawk Modeler's Online Reference Including:
P-36 Hawk; Hawk 75; Mohawk; Kittyhawk; Tomahawk
- Photo Galleries
- Hawk 75A-1 Imperial War Museum
- Hawk 75A-1 Planes of Fame
- P-40 Warbirds
- P-40 WWII Photos
- Photo Walk Arounds
- Hawk 75 RTAFM **
- P-40B Imperial War Museum
- P-40C Flying Heritage Collection
- P-40E Composite
- P-40E Warhawk Air Museum
- P-40N Hamilton**
- TP-40N Warhawk Air Museum
- Colors & Markings
- P-40E USAAF Tri-Color Desert Camouflage
- P-40E USAAF Tri-Color Camouflage
- P-40E USAAF Two-Color Camouflage
- P-40F USAAF Two-Color Camouflage
- P-40F USAAF Special
- P-40F USAAF Pacific Camouflage
- P-40L USAAF Tri-Color Desert Camouflage
- P-40N USAAF Tri-Color Camouflage
- P-40N USAAF Two-Color Camouflage
- References
- An Analysis of P-40E-1-CU, A29-113 S/L Dick Cresswell, OC 77 Sqn, RAAF
- Video References
- How to Fly the P-40 Warhawk
- Virtual Cockpit
- P-40E
- External Resources
- Joe Baugher's Research Pages (P-36)
- Joe Baugher's Research Pages (P-40)
- National Museum of the USAF (P-36)
- National Museum of the USAF (P-40)
- Wikipedia (P-36)
- Wikipedia (P-40)
- Kit Reviews - 1/24
- P-40B Vintage Fighter
- Kit Reviews - 1/32
- P-36A Special Hobby
- P-40E Hasegawa
- P-40E Hasegawa
- P-40E Hasegawa
- P-40E/K Hasegawa
- P-40K Hasegawa
- P-40N Hasegawa
- P-40N Hasegawa
- Kit Reviews - 1/48
- Hawk 75 Hobbycraft
- P-36 Academy
- P-40B Airfix
- P-40B Trumpeter
- P-40C Academy
- P-40E Hasegawa
- P-40E Hasegawa
- P-40F Hobbycraft
- P-40F Hobbycraft
- P-40K-5 AMtech
- P-40L Hobbycraft
- P-40L Hobbycraft
- P-40M Eduard
- P-40M Mauve
- P-40N Hasegawa
- P-40N Hasegawa
- P-40N Eduard
- Tomahawk IIb Academy
- Kit Reviews - 1/72
- P-40K Sword
- P-40K-10/15 Sword
- Decal Reviews - 1/32
- P-36A 16 PG Yellow-Wings
- P-36A 20 PG Yellow-Wings
- Decal Reviews - 1/48
- P-36A 20 PG Yellow-Wings
- P-36A 35 PG Yellow-Wings
- P-40B 20 PG Starfighter
- P-40B 24 PG Starfighter
- P-40B 35 PG Starfighter
- P-40C 57 PG Starfighter
- Decal Reviews - 1/72
- P-36A 16 PG Starfighter
- P-36A 35 PG Starfighter
- Detail Set Reviews - 1/32
- P-36/H-75 Landing Gear SAC
- P-40 Landing Gear SAC
- P-40 Landing Gear SAC
- P-40 Wheels w/Pattern Eduard
- P-40E Interior Detail Set Eduard
- Detail Set Reviews - 1/48
- P-40B Upgrade Medallion
- P-40F-1 Merlin Engine Conversion AMtech
- Kittyhawk Mk.III Detail Set Eduard
- P-40B Detail Set Redux
- Reference Reviews
- 57th Figher Group - First in the Blue
- Curtiss P-40
- Curtiss P-40
- Flying Tigers Colors
- No.168 Squadron
- P-36 Hawk Aces of World War II
- P-40 Warhawk
- Unlimited Racers 1975 - 1985
- Warbird Collection Part 2
- Warbird Collection Part 3
** Note that asterisked links will take you to you to the photos hosted on our partner site, Scalemodels.ru.
