F-80 Shooting Star Modeler's Online Reference Including:
T-33; TV; F-94 Starfire; T2V Seastar
- Photo Galleries
- F-80
- F-94
- T-33
- Photo Walk Arounds
- XP-80 National Air and Space Museum
- F-80B Pima Air and Space Museum
- F-94C Peterson
- F-94C Pima Air and Space Museum
- F-94C New England Air Museum
- T-33A Composite
- T-33A Eskishehir **
- T-33A Hamamatsu **
- T-33A Helsinger **
- T-33A Midland **
- T-33A Norfolk **
- T-33A Schleissheim **
- T-33A Schleissheim **
- T-33A Tangmere **
- J33-A-35 Hannover **
- Colors & Markings
- TO-1-1-4 Colors & Markings
- References
- Allison J33
- T-33 Cockpit Layout
- Virtual Cockpit
- TV-2 Cockpit
- External Resources
- Joe Baugher's Research Pages (F-80)
- Joe Baugher's Research Pages (F-94)
- NMUSAF (F-80C)
- NMUSAF (NT-33A)
- Wikipedia (F-80)
- Wikipedia (F-94)
- Wikipedia (T-33)
- Wikipedia (T2V)
- Kit Reviews - 1/32
- F-80C Collect Aire
- Kit Reviews - 1/48
- F-80A Hobby Boss
- F-80C Revell
- F-94C Kitty Hawk
- F-94C Kitty Hawk
- T-33A (early) Great Wall
- T-33A Great Wall
- Kit Reviews - 1/72
- F-80C Gran
- F-94B Sword
- T-33 Platz
- T2V-1 Sword
- Decal Reviews - 1/32
- CT-133 Commemorative Air Force Belcher
- Silver Star Mk.3 RCommemorative Air Force Belcher
- T-33A 111 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 119 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 123 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 171 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 178 FIS Caracal
- Decal Reviews - 1/48
- F-94C 27 FIS Caracal
- F-94C 29 FIS Caracal
- F-94C 354 FIS Caracal
- CT-133 Commemorative Air Force Belcher
- T-33A 9 FBS Caracal
- T-33A 48 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 77 FBS Caracal
- T-33A 81 TFW Caracal
- T-33A 95 FITS Caracal
- T-33A 101 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 111 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 119 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 123 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 146 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 159 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 171 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 178 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 318 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 514 FIS Caracal
- T-33A VT ANG Caracal
- Silver Star Mk.3 RCommemorative Air Force Belcher
- Decal Reviews - 1/72
- CT-133 Commemorative Air Force Belcher
- F-80C FAB FCM
- F-80C FACh FCM
- Silver Star Mk.3 RCommemorative Air Force Belcher
- T-33A 101 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 111 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 119 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 123 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 146 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 159 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 171 FIS Caracal
- T-33A 178 FIS Caracal
- TF-33A FAB FCM
- TF-33A FAM FCM
- TF-33A Portuguese AF FCM
- Detail Set Reviews - 1/32
- F-80C Cockpit Set AMS Resin
- F-80C Corrected Landing Gear AMS Resin
- Detail Set Reviews - 1/48
- T-33 Landing Gear SAC
- F-80 Landing Gear SAC
- Detail Set Reviews - 1/72
- T-33 Detail Set Platz
- Reference Reviews
- ADC Interceptors
- Lockheed F-94 Starfire
- USAF Collection #2
- USAF Collection #6
- USN-USMC Collection #2
- Warbird Collection #4
** Note that asterisked links will take you to you to the photos hosted on our partner site, Scalemodels.ru.
