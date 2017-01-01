Boeing B-29 Superfortress Modeler's Online Reference

B-29 Superfortress Modeler's Online Reference Including:
KB-29; B-50; B-54; Tu-4 Bull
- Photo Galleries
- B-29 'FIFI'
- B-29 in WWII/Korea
- B-29 Nose Art
- Photo Walk Arounds
- B-29 Composite
- B-29 FIFI Fort Wayne
- B-29 FIFI Hamilton **
- Tu-4 Monino **
- Colors & Markings
- B-50 T.O. 1-1-4
- Nose Art of the Atomic Bombers
- References
- Operation Silverplate
- Video References
- B-29 FIFI Engine Start
- B-29 FIFI Engine Shut-Down
- B-29 FIFI Taxi-In and Engine Shut-Down
- B-29 Flight Procedure and Combat Crew Functioning
- Birth of the B-29 (1945)
- Fighter Tactics Against the B-29 (1948)
- Virtual Tours
- B-29 Cockpit
- B-29 Bombardier
- B-29 Radio Operator
- External Resources
- B-29 Then and Now
- Joe Baugher's Research Pages (B-29)
- Joe Baugher's Research Pages (B-50)
- USAF Fact Sheet
- Wikipedia (B-29)
- Wikipedia (B-50)
- Wikipedia (Tu-4)
- Kit Reviews - 1/48
- B-29 Revell
- Kit Reviews - 1/72
- B-29 Academy
- B-29 Academy
- Kit Reviews - 1/144
- B-29A Minicraft
- B-54A Anigrand
- Decal Reviews - 1/48
- B-29 19 BG Kits World
- B-29 19 BG Kits World
- B-29 40 BG Kits World
- B-29 92 BG Kits World
- B-29 498 BG Kits World
- B-29 22 BW Kits World
- Decal Reviews - 1/72
- B-29 19 BG Kits World
- B-29 40 BG Kits World
- Decal Reviews - 1/144
- B-29 98 BG Kits World
- B-29 498 BG Kits World
- F-13 3 PRS Kits World
- Detail Set Reviews - 1/48
- B-29 Landing Gear SAC
- Detail Set Reviews - 1/72
- B-29 Landing Gear SAC
- Reference Reviews
- B-29 Superfortress Combat Chronicles
- B-29 Superfortress in Action
- B-29 Superfortress Walk Around
- Boeing B-29 Superfortress
- Boeing B-50
- USAF Collection #1
- USAF Collection #3
- Warbird Collection Part 2
- Warbird Collection Part 3
- Warbirds
** Note that asterisked links will take you to you to the photos hosted on our partner site, Scalemodels.ru.