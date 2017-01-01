2017 Announced Model Kit Releases
Last updated 20 Dec 16. If you have any news or corrections, please contact Michael Benolkin. The 'New or Updated' column shows what's been added or changed since the last update.
Welcome to the future kit release tables. Please note the following:
- We are keeping the kits scheduled for release in a given month online until the end of that month. This will allow us to add last-minute announcements as well as reflect changes in releases as some kits are delayed for whatever reason. If you see a kit on our list at your hobby shop, don't worry, we'll remove them at the end of the month.
- We've added the flag 'Catalog' to the date column to show kits that have been announced without a corresponding release date. We only show Catalog items at the beginning of the month or after major news from a hobby show is added to the list.
- When a release date (month/year) is listed, these are the dates when the kit is scheduled for release by the manufacturer, not necessarily the date when it arrives in any given country.
- In the far right column of each table, you'll note the 'NEW' and 'UPDATED' tags that show that an entry has been added or changed since the last update. These NEW and UPDATED tags do not indicate whether a given kit is a new-tooling or a reissue, just that the entry on the table has just been added or revised with more information or new release date.
- You can select the subject lists sorted by Subject, Scale, or Manufacturer.
- You'll note that there are several kit manufacturers that are not listed in our tables and we get periodic emails wondering why. We do publish announcements from the various hobby shows and do our best to keep the lists up-to-date as we hear about the kits getting released. Once the news has been up an update or two, we'll remove those companies from the lists from whom we do not receive reliable information.
- If you have any news or corrections, please contact Michael Benolkin.
|Subject
|Scale
|Manufacturer
|Aircraft
|List
|List
|List
|Armor/AFV
|List
|List
|List
|Auto, Truck & Motorcycle
|List
|List
|List
|Naval
|List
|List
|List
|Space, Sci Fi & Figure
|List
|List
|List