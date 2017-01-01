M4 Sherman Modeler's Online Reference Including:
M7 Priest; M10 Tank Destroyer; M12 155mm GMC;
M36 Jackson; M40 155mm GMC; M50 Sherman;
M51 Isherman; Sherman Firefly; Sexton
- Photo Galleries
- M4 at War
- M7 Priest
- Shermans
- Photo Walk Arounds
- M4A1 Bayuex **
- M4A1 IWM
- M4A2 Arromanches **
- M4A2 Moskva **
- M4A3 Israel **
- M4A4 Israel **
- M7 Priest/Sexton Russell **
- M7B2 Priest Verkhnyaya Pyshma **
- M10 Bayuex **
- M32 ARV Russell **
- M50 Cavenaugh
- M50 Israel **
- Sexton Verkhnyaya Pyshma **
- Colors & Markings
- References
- 4.5 Inch Rocket Materiel For Ground Use (7 Feb 1945) (22MB PDF File)
- External Resources
- Wikipedia (M4)
- Wikipedia (M7)
- Wikipedia (M10)
- Wikipedia (M12)
- Wikipedia (M36)
- Wikipedia (M40)
- Wikipedia (M50)
- Kit Reviews - 1/35
- M4 75mm Normandy DML
- M4 Composite Hull DML
- M4 DV DML
- M4 Early Production Tamiya
- M4(105) Howitzer Tank DML
- M4A1(76)W DML
- M4A1 DV DML
- M4A1 Mid Production DML
- M4A2 DML
- M4A2 Tarawa DML
- M4A2 USMC Academy
- M4A2W USMC DML
- M4A2W(76) Italeri
- M4A3 w/T34 Calliope Academy
- M4A3(75) Late Model Tamiya
- M4A3(76) Italeri
- M4A3(76) w/VVSS Battle of the Bulge DML
- M4A3(76)W DML
- M4A3(105) Tamiya
- M4A3(105) and M1 Dozer Blade Academy
- M4A3(105) HVSS DML
- M4A3E2 Tasca
- M4A3E8 Academy
- M4A3E8 'Major Albin F. Irzyk' DML
- M4A3E8 'Thunderbolt VII' DML
- M7 Priest Academy
- M7 Priest Early Production DML
- M7 Priest Mid Production DML
- M10 GMC Academy
- M10 Tank Destroyer Academy
- M10 Tank Destroyer AFV Club
- M12 155mm GMC Academy
- M40 155mm GMC AFV Club
- M36 Jackson Academy
- M36/M36B2 Jackson Academy
- M36B1 Jackson Academy
- M51 Isherman DML
- Sexton II DML
- Sexton II w/CDP Track DML
- Sherman El Alamein DML
- Sherman Mk.IC Firefly DML
- Sherman Mk.IC Firefly Hybrid DML
- Sherman Mk.III DML
- Sherman Mk.III DV Initial Production DML
- Sherman Mk.III Mid Production Sicily DML
- Kit Reviews - 1/48
- M4A1 75mm Bandai
- Kit Reviews - 1/72
- M4 Sherman w/T1E3 Mine Roller UM
- M4A1 Normandy DML
- M4A1(76)W VVSS DML
- M4A2 Tarawa DML
- M4A2(76)W Red Army DML
- M4A3(75mm) Italeri
- M4A3(76)W VVSS DML
- M4A3(105mm) HVSS DML
- M4A3(105mm) HVSS w/Deep Wading Kit DML
- M4A3E8 Trumpeter
- M4A3E8 (76) HVSS DML
- M4A4 DML
- Firefly VC DML
- Sherman Mk.III DML
- Sherman Mk.V 'Tulip' DML
- Decal Reviews - 1/35
- Firefly Mk.Vc Paraguay AK Interactive
- M4A1E9 Chile AK Interactive
- M4A3E2 US 6th AD Archer
- M4A3E8 Cuba AK Interactive
- M50 Chile AK Interactive
- M51 Chile AK Interactive
- Detail Set Reviews - 1/35
- 17 Pounder Barrel for Sherman Firefly LionMarc
- 76.2mm M1A2 Gun Barrel Armorscale
- 76.2mm US M1 Ammunition Armorscale
- M4 DS Track (T48) DML
- M4 DS Track (T48 w/EEC) DML
- M4 DS Track (T54E1) DML
- M4 DS Track (T54E1 w/EEC) DML
- M4 DS Track (T80) DML
- M4 Original VVSS Suspension (Early) + T41 DS Track DML
- M4 Original VVSS Suspension (Late) + T51 DS Track DML
- M4 Early Conversion Set Legend Productions
- T51 Workable Track Link Set Bronco
- VVSS Suspension Set B (Late) Tasca
- VVSS Suspension Set C (Initial) Tasca
- Detail Set Reviews - 1/72
- M4A1 Skink AA Turet Conversion Resin 2 Detail
- Reference Reviews
- Allied - Axis Volume 18
- British and Commonwealth Armoured Vehicle Stowage Diagrams Part 1
- Codename Swallow
- M4 Sherman at War
- M4 Sherman vs Type 97 Chi-Ha: The Pacific 1945
- M4A2 Sherman Part I
- M7 Priest 105mm Howitzer Motor Carriage
- Panzer IV vs Sherman
- Sherman Firefly
- Sherman VC Firefly
- Son of Sherman Volume 1: The Sherman - Design and Development
- Tank Plant
- The Postwar Sherman in Canadian Service
- Weapons of the Tankers
** Note that asterisked links will take you to you to the photos hosted on our partner site, Scalemodels.ru.